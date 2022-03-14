Advertisement

Las Vegas police investigate fatal crash Monday afternoon in west valley

Las Vegas police investigate a crash Monday afternoon near Rampart and Lake Mead in the west valley. (Photo courtesy Steve James)(Photo courtesy Steve James)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 4:05 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department investigated a fatal crash Monday afternoon in the west valley.

According to Las Vegas police officer Larry Hadfield, the crash occurred at about 3:21 p.m. near Rampart and Lake Mead boulevards.

Hadfield said the incident involved two vehicles. One person was transported to University Medical Center’s Trauma Center, but later died.

No additional information was available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

