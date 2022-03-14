Las Vegas police investigate fatal crash Monday afternoon in west valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department investigated a fatal crash Monday afternoon in the west valley.

According to Las Vegas police officer Larry Hadfield, the crash occurred at about 3:21 p.m. near Rampart and Lake Mead boulevards.

Hadfield said the incident involved two vehicles. One person was transported to University Medical Center’s Trauma Center, but later died.

No additional information was available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

