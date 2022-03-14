Gov. Sisolak again makes quarterly salary donation to Nevada’s public schools

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Governor Steve Sisolak’s office announced Monday that he has again made his quarterly salary donation to Nevada’s K-12 public schools.

According to the governor’s office, Sisolak donated his quarter salary of $27,474.45 to the state’s public schools, bringing the total that he has donated since taking office in Jan. 2019 to more than $295,000.

After the disbursements are made, Gov. Sisolak will have donated to more than 286 Title 1 elementary, middle and high school schools across the state, his office said.

“The First Lady and I are humbled to have the opportunity to give back and help improve the lives and the educational opportunities for the children of this great State,” Governor Sisolak said. “As Governor of Nevada, the educational and the academic achievement of our students is a top priority to me and my administration. And these continued donations throughout my term remain a symbol of my personal commitment to education and my promise to positively impact the lives of our educators, families, and the children of Nevada’s public schools.”

