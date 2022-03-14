Country star Brad Paisley celebrates Las Vegas’ 5-millionth marriage license couple

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After putting out a call on social media earlier this month to help him find the couple who registered as the 5-millionth to receive a marriage license in Clark County, country star Brad Paisley kept his word and gave them a first dance performance to remember.

According to a news release, on Saturday, Paisley dedicated his song “Then” during a performance at Wynn Las Vegas to the couple, Mayra Ramirez and Luis Pantoja of Patterson, California.

Paisley had put a call out on social media to find the couple after he say Pantoja wearing a Brad Paisley t-shirt when the couple went to get their marriage license.

After the show, Paisley brought the lucky couple backstage for a private meet and greet opportunity.

Another couple in attendance also got engaged during the show. The release states that the couple, who were visiting from Idaho, got engaged during Paisley’s performance of “Whiskey Lullaby.”

Paisley also invited them backstage after the show as well.

