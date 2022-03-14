Advertisement

CCSD: 2/3 of 3rd grade students not at proficient reading level

CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jara said in his "State of the Schools" address that two out of three 3rd graders in the district are not reading at a proficient level.
Mar. 14, 2022
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Education leaders in Clark County School District said students are falling behind.

CCSD Supt. Dr. Jesus Jara addressed the academic issues during his State of the Schools speech on Friday and spoke about ways to improve education.

In Clark County, 2 out of 3 third graders can’t read at a proficient level. The same can be said for less than half of 11th graders.

Jara said the poor results in education stem from years of low expectations in the school district

