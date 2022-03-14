2 dead after North Las Vegas crash involving 3 motorcycles, SUV

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two people are dead after a crash involving an SUV and three motorcycles Sunday night.

North Las Vegas Police said the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. Sunday near Cheyenne and Mary Dee. NLVPD said the crash involved an SUV and three motorcycles.

NLVPD Sgt. Vince Booker said two motorcyclists left the center roadway and crossed over traffic, with one colliding with an SUV and another hitting a street sign pole in the median.

Two motorcyclists were pronounced dead at the scene. A third motorcyclist and the SUV driver were taken to University Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries.

The crash happened just two blocks from a deadly high-speed crash in January that killed nine people.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.