Advertisement

Police investigate murder-suicide in downtown Las Vegas

Lt. Ray Spencer with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's homicide unit.
Lt. Ray Spencer with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's homicide unit.((FOX5))
By Elaine Emerson
Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police investigated a murder-suicide over the weekend.

Police said the incident happened around 2:35 p.m. March 12 in the 900 block of E. Fremont Street. LVMPD said they were dispatched to investigate a report of two unresponsive people.

Officers located a man and woman deceased in an apartment, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Investigators determined the man and woman were dating, LVMPD said. Police believe the man shot the woman before shooting himself.

The identity of the two will be released once next of kin is notified.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FOX5 News Special Report 8pm - 9pm
Goodwill of Southern Nevada begins Medical Assistant program
FOX5 News Special Report 8pm - 9pm
CCSD staff demand answers regarding campus violence
Habitat for Humanity works with FOX5 Las Vegas to build a home for a local family.
Building for a brighter future
Saturday March 12 starting at 9 a.m.
St. Paddy's Day parade this weekend
Law makers in Connecticut are considering a suspension of the gas tax
Proposal to suspend gas tax in Connecticut