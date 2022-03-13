Police investigate murder-suicide in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police investigated a murder-suicide over the weekend.

Police said the incident happened around 2:35 p.m. March 12 in the 900 block of E. Fremont Street. LVMPD said they were dispatched to investigate a report of two unresponsive people.

Officers located a man and woman deceased in an apartment, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Investigators determined the man and woman were dating, LVMPD said. Police believe the man shot the woman before shooting himself.

The identity of the two will be released once next of kin is notified.

