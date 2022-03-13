Need a printable NCAA Men’s Tournament bracket? Click here!

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV/AP) --- March Madness is here!

Gonzaga received the top overall seed for the NCAA Tournament, with Arizona, Kansas and defending champion Baylor joining the Zags as No. 1s.

The March Madness bracket came out Sunday for a tournament that begins with early round games Tuesday and concludes with the Final Four in New Orleans on April 2. The championship game is April 4.

If you are in need of an NCAA Men’s Tournament bracket, click here.

