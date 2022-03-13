Forecast Outlook 3/12/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Nice pleasant evening in store for the Las Vegas Valley as skies will be mostly clear with light winds.

Windy weather will be all around our area Sunday with the strongest winds at higher elevations for our area.

Temperatures will start to move up Sunday, up several degrees from Saturday.

Our forecast high for the first day of Daylight Saving Time is 74, four degrees above normal.

Daytime highs will be in the 70′s all week with the warmest days being in the upper 70′s.

Along the way we will hit more windy weather, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday

