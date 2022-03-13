31-year-old motorcyclist dies after crash with car on Spring Mountain Road

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A 31-year-old man was killed after a motorcycle crash Saturday night.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the crash happened around 6:15 p.m. March 12 on Spring Mountain Road east of Red Rock Street.

According to police, a 2005 Yamaha R1 motorcycle was traveling east on Spring Mountain when a 2013 BMW was exiting a private driveway in the area. The motorcycle reportedly hit the driver’s side of the BMW.

Police said the BMW driver stayed on scene and passed field sobriety tests. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on scene and will be identified by the Clark County Coroner’s Office once next of kin is notified.

The crash marks the 28th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD’s jurisdiction in 2022.

