Olympic gold medalist Oksana Baiul-Farina: Ukrainians ‘fighting for their country’

By Jaclyn Schultz
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 11:31 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Olympic gold medalist Oksana Baiul-Farina said her people in Ukraine are fighting daily for their freedom, whether its by combat, volunteering or helping people in need.

The 1994 Winter Olympics figure-skating champion in Lillehammer now resides in the Las Vegas valley, yet is in contact with ground efforts around the clock in Ukraine.

When I see volunteers helping my people, it’s incredible…my heart hurts so much watching people go through what they’re going through,” Baiul-Farina said. “What they want the whole world to know… they want democracy, they’re fighting for liberty, they’re fighting for freedom,” she said.

Baiul-Farina recently organized a rally with hundreds of people outside Las Vegas City Hall, calling for unity to stop the fighting and stop Russian President Vladmir Putin’s military campaign.

Baiul-Farina is among many Ukrainians who have loved ones fighting in the army, or signing up to aid the country as civilians. Others are volunteering to lend a hand or share supplies to those in need.

“They feel an incredible amount of courage, and they feel like they’re so proud of being who they are fighting for their country,” she said.

Baiul-Farina said Ukrainians are grateful for American support in any way, and also calls for continued prayer for her people.

