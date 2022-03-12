Nevada reaches two-year milestone since COVID-19 declared global pandemic

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Two years ago, on March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a global pandemic.

On March 13, 2020, then President Donald Trump declared COVID-19 a National Emergency. Johns Hopkins University said to there have been nearly 80 million COVID-19 cases in the United States.

In Nevada, on March 15, 2020, Governor Steve Sisolak ordered all K-12 schools to close. On March 17, 2020, the Governor ordered all non-essential businesses to close, which included casinos, restaurants and bars.

In Nevada, COVID-19 case averages and test positivity are dropping and mass COVID-19 testing sites have closed due to a lack of demand. Smaller testing and vaccine sites are still available through the Southern Nevada Health District.

“Reducing disease transmission through vaccination is one of the best ways to slow the emergence of new variants. Vaccines remain the most effective measure to protect against serious illness and hospitalization and to reduce the likelihood of new variants emerging,” said the Southern Nevada Health District.

