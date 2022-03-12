Nevada Lt. Governor discusses violence across Clark County School District

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - On Friday, March 11, Nevada Lieutenant Governor Lisa Cano Burkhead visited Desert Oasis High School to give a speech about women in leadership, as part of a series at the school. The lieutenant governor was also asked about the string of violence on campus over the week.

On Wednesday, March 9, students were put into lockdown for a reported weapon on campus. Just 24-hours later, they went into lockdown again for a fight.

On Thursday night, social media rumors circulated of a school shooting.

During her visit, a DOHS teacher said he had never had a week “as chaotic as this.”

“We’ve seen mental health issues more than we’ve ever seen. They were always there but the pandemic has really shined a light in a way that has really intensified,” the lieutenant governor, a former Clark County School District principal said.

Cano Burkhead said she’s planning round-table-talks with the department of education and state superintendent to address what students and teachers said was a change on campus.

“When we’re looking at how as when we as a state can best support our schools with the things that are happening on campus, that we’re being very targeted and strategic in our approach and using the funding appropriately to make sure we have the best impact,” Cano Burkhead said.

As for immediate change, she said she’s looking to fellow principals, as every school may need to approach the issue differently, given varying needs.

“One size doesn’t fit all in the sense of every school is different and so I would lean on my principal colleagues to really weigh in on that to see what is best for their individual school.”

