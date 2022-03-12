Advertisement

Las Vegas police investigate crash that left two pedestrians injured east of Strip

Two pedestrians were injured after being struck by a car east of the Las Vegas Strip.
Two pedestrians were injured after being struck by a car east of the Las Vegas Strip.(FOX5)
By Byron Teach
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 9:53 PM PST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police investigated a crash that injured two pedestrians east of the Strip Friday evening.

According to police, officers were attempting to make a traffic stop on car, however the car left the area.

Police said the car they were attempting to stop struck two pedestrians and two additional cars.

The injures to the pedestrians appear to be minor, according to police.

Police said the suspect’s car was located near the scene and was reported stolen. The occupants in car have not been located

