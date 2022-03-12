Animal Foundation to provide free dental care for shelter pets

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Animal Foundation is partnering animal dentistry experts to provide free dental cleanings, exams and surgeries for shelter pets.

On Mar. 13 and 14, over 30 pets will benefit from the cleanings. Officials said the goal is to make these pets happier and more adoptable.

“Dental and oral disease is by far the most common medical problem in dogs and cats,” said Board-certified Specialist in Veterinary Dentistry Dr. Niemiec, “Many potential adopters can’t take on a large health care investment on top of adopting a new pet. This makes shelter animals with dental disease significantly less adoptable, which means that these pets tend to have longer shelter stays or require placement with transfer partners versus an adoptive family.”

Pets that receive dental care will be indicated on The Animal Foundation’s website in the “About Me” section and will have special tags placed on their kennels for potential adopters.

For more information, visit the Animal Foundation website.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.