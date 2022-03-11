Zombie Crawl killing results in 2nd degree murder conviction

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - An Oregon man faces 10 years to life in prison for a murder in downtown Reno during the 2019 Zombie Crawl, the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office said Friday.

A Washoe District Court jury found Juan Carlos Hernandez, 27, guilty of second degree murder after a three-week trial.

Hernandez identified himself as Arthur Fleck when Reno Police Department officers approached him after Luis Torres-Mederos, 22, had been shot in the head near the Silver Legacy. Arthur Fleck is the name of the main character in the 2019 movie “Joker.”

Hernandez and the victim partied that evening before the shooting.

Hernandez shot the victim once in the face and security video showed, as Torres-Mederos lay on the ground, Hernandez shoot him in the head again.

The district attorney’s office sought a first degree murder conviction, noting Hernandez hid the gun behind his back before the shooting.

The district attorney’s office said Hernandez’s blood alcohol content was .21 percent.

Sentencing is scheduled for May 23. Hernandez also faces an additional one to 20 years for using a gun in the crime.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

STORY: trial set in Zombie Crawl killing