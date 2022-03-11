Advertisement

Wrong-way crash shuts down I-15 northbound near Jean

Wrong-way crash on I-15 near Jean on March 11, 2022.
Wrong-way crash on I-15 near Jean on March 11, 2022.(Nevada State Police)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 6:51 AM PST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A wrong-way crash shut down I-15 northbound near Jean early Friday morning.

Nevada State Police Trooper Ashlee Wellman said the crash happened around 2:45 a.m. March 11. Wellman said there were reports of a wrong-way driver on I-15 near St. Rose Parkway.

A blue Ford F-150 traveling southbound in the northbound lanes eventually hit a semi-truck near Mile Marker 15, just north of Jean, Wellman said. The collision caused the semi to catch fire.

Both drivers were taken to University Medical Center for non life-threatening injuries, Wellman said. Nevada State Police said impairment was suspected on the part of the Ford driver.

Northbound I-15 was closed near Jean as police investigated.

