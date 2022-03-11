Advertisement

STRAT hotel, casino and SkyPod hosting “SkyJump for a Cure” event

Outside generic of Start Hotel and Casino.
Outside generic of Start Hotel and Casino.(FOX5)
By James Barrickman
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 6:44 PM PST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The STRAT hotel, casino and SkyPod has announced it’s first ever “SkyJump for a Cure” event to raise money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

The event will take place on Saturday, Mar 12, from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Throughout the day, all proceeds from the SkyJump will be donated to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society to help reach an end goal of $50,000.

“It’s an honor to take part in this incredible and special event with Students of the Year,” said Stephen Thayer, vice president and general manager of The STRAT. “We are thrilled to support this cause and are looking forward to seeing a great number of participants join us.”

SkyJump is an open-air leap from 829 feet above the ground. It holds the Guinness World Record as the highest commercial decelerator descent facility.

Tickets for “SkyJump for a Cure” can be found on the The Strat website.

