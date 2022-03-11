Advertisement

Remains found in Nevada ID’d as missing California man

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 10:10 AM PST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Human remains found buried in a shallow grave in rural Nevada last year have been identified as those of a California man reported missing by his family in 2020.

The Washoe County Medical Examiner’s Office used DNA testing to identify the remains as those of Jered Stefansky, 26, of Redding, officials said Thursday.

The remains were found March 16, 2021 in Pershing County near Rye Patch Reservoir, which is 107 miles (174 kilometers) northeast of Reno.

Stefansky’s family told Redding police that he hadn’t returned from a trip to Nevada .

The missing person report was forwarded to authorities in Nevada where it was investigated by the Carson City and the Lyon County sheriff’s offices.

