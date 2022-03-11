Putting off your next visit to the gas station could end up costing you more

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Driving with low fuel is one of those things we know we shouldn’t do, but still let happen from time to time.

With the average gas price in Reno climbing to $5.03, delaying the next visit to the pump may become even more tempting.

“If you’re trying to suck it down low, you know, to get every mile you can, eventually you’re going to have to fill up anyway,” said Doug Moss, shop mechanic at Greg’s Garage.

Aside from the obvious problems running out of gas can entail like, being stranded on a busy highway, driving on empty can also do damage to your vehicle.

“As it gets lower it heats up the pumps that are inside there because the fuel is keeping the pump cool and then you have potential for picking up debris on the bottom of the tank,” said Moss.

While it’s unlikely you’ll cause immediate damage by running out of gas once or twice, you can reduce the lifespan of these parts, leading to repairs that could cost more than filling up the tank.

“It hurts, but I would say keep it at half a tank, it’s a little less at the pump when you go to fill back up,” said Moss.

He adds there are ways to make a tank of gas last a little longer, starting with your car.

“Making sure the air filters are clean, making sure that the tire pressures are in good shape,” said Moss. “Regular maintenance is a good thing to do even in the hard times, instead of going out to dinner and whatnot, get that oil change and keep good things going.”

Under-inflated tires can lower gas mileage. Properly inflated tires are safer and last longer.

Other tips include shopping around when buying gas, apps such as GasBuddy, Waze or AAA will help you locate the lowest prices.

Experts say unless your car requires premium-grade fuel, go for the regular.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.