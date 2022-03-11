Advertisement

Oldest surviving Kentucky Derby winning horse dies at 31

Go for Gin died March 8 at age 31.
Go for Gin died March 8 at age 31.(Kentucky Horse Park via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 10:38 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The oldest living Kentucky Derby winner died Tuesday at age 31 due to heart failure.

Go for Gin won the famous race in 1994 at 3 years old. He went on to take second place in the Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes before retiring from racing in 1995.

He spent years as a stud, then moved to the Kentucky Horse Park in 2011.

Go for Gin won nearly $1.4 million during his two-year racing career.
Go for Gin won nearly $1.4 million during his two-year racing career.(Kentucky Horse Park via CNN Newsource)

Go for Gin won nearly $1.4 million during his two-year racing career.

The average life span for most horses is 25 to 30 years.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

For the second day in a row Desert Oasis high school is under a hard lockdown.
Las Vegas parents, students call for change after high school goes into lockdown 2nd day in a row
People walk past a security fence put in place in preparation for President Joe Biden's State...
Congress votes to renew landmark domestic violence law
The rescue of a dog that fell through the thin ice of a frozen pond in Massachusetts was caught...
CAUGHT ON CAM: Firefighters rescue dog from icy pond in Massachusetts
An Omaha woman was charged $400 for a locksmith to unlock her car on freezing cold day....
‘Are you kidding me’: Locksmith charges $400 to unlock vehicle in cold weather
Crews searched for clues after human remains were found in an alligator's mouth.
Authorities search at site of human remains in Florida preserve