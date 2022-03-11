NLVPD: Las Vegas police officer arrested in connection with sexual assault of a minor

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police corrections officer was arrested by North Las Vegas police on Friday in connection with the sexual assault of a minor.

According to confirmation from both police agencies, 28-year-old Luis Ybarra was taken into custody Feb. 11 around 1:38 p.m. and booked into the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center. He is facing a charge of sexual assault of a child less than 14 years old.

According to LVMPD, Ybarra has worked for the department since 2017. He was placed on suspension of police powers without pay pending results of the investigation.

Additional details were unavailable Friday afternoon.

