Man from California hits nearly $330K jackpot at Las Vegas airport

By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 7:58 AM PST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A visitor from California hit a massive jackpot while at Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport on Thurday.

According to a tweet from the airport, the lucky winner, identified as William J. from Van Nuys, California, was playing a Wheel of Fortune slot machine in the B Concourse when he hit the jackpot.

The airport says William won a jackpot totalling $328,655.

