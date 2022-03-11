Man from California hits nearly $330K jackpot at Las Vegas airport

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A visitor from California hit a massive jackpot while at Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport on Thurday.

According to a tweet from the airport, the lucky winner, identified as William J. from Van Nuys, California, was playing a Wheel of Fortune slot machine in the B Concourse when he hit the jackpot.

The airport says William won a jackpot totalling $328,655.

🚨BIG WINNER! 🚨 Yesterday, William J. of Van Nuys, Calif., struck it BIG at LAS. He raked in $328,655 playing Wheel of Fortune in the B Concourse. Congrats!!! 💵💵💵

Will YOU be the next winner? pic.twitter.com/qj2vMvqcPk — Harry Reid International Airport (@LASairport) March 10, 2022

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.