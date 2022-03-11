Man from California hits nearly $330K jackpot at Las Vegas airport
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 7:58 AM PST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A visitor from California hit a massive jackpot while at Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport on Thurday.
According to a tweet from the airport, the lucky winner, identified as William J. from Van Nuys, California, was playing a Wheel of Fortune slot machine in the B Concourse when he hit the jackpot.
The airport says William won a jackpot totalling $328,655.
