Man arrested, accused of reckless driving in Henderson crash that killed 13-year-old

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man has been arrested after he was accused of reckless driving in a Henderson crash that left a 13-year-old boy dead Monday in Henderson.

According to police, Jose Marmolejo, 21, was arrested in connection with the March 7 crash that occurred at about 5:18 p.m. in the 1000 block of East Paradise Hills Drive in Henderson.

Police say Marmolejo faces one count of reckless driving resulting in death.

Police said previously a driver in a black coupe traveling East on Paradise Hills Drive lost control of their vehicle and drove onto the sidewalk.

The car struck a juvenile, later identified by the Clark County Coroner’s Office as Rex Patchett of Henderson, on the sidewalk.

“The driver lost control of the vehicle striking the right-side curb at the southeast corner of the intersection and continued onto the eastbound sidewalk striking a juvenile pedestrian,” HPD said previously.

Patchett was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. The cause and manner of his death are pending a coroner investigation. No other injuries were reported.

Henderson police said Impairment was not considered a factor, however speed contributed to the crash.

