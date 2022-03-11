Advertisement

Las Vegas police investigate homicide in northwest valley

Las Vegas police crime scene tape generic (FOX5)
By Byron Teach
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 8:36 PM PST|Updated: moments ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police investigated a homicide in the northwest valley Thursday night.

According to police, officer responded to 9300 block of Gilcrease Avenue, near Hualapai Way for an incident that prompted homicide detectives to respond.

Police are expected to provide an update surrounding their investigation later this evening.

