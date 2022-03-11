Advertisement

Las Vegas police investigate homicide near Torrey Pines, Smoke Ranch

Homicide on N. Torrey Pines on March 11, 2022.
Homicide on N. Torrey Pines on March 11, 2022.(Kyle Oster/FOX5)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 5:26 AM PST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police investigated a homicide late Thursday night.

LVMPD Lt. Ray Spencer said the investigation was taking place in the 2200 block of N. Torrey Pines Drive near Smoke Ranch Road.

Additional details on the incident weren’t immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX5 for updates.

