Advertisement

Las Vegas officer netted about $164K from 3 casino robberies, authorities say

Caleb Mitchell Rogers
Caleb Mitchell Rogers(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 10:04 AM PST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A U.S. magistrate judge has ordered a Las Vegas police officer held in federal custody pending another hearing on charges stemming from armed robberies that authorities say netted about $164,000 from three area casinos since November.

Caleb Mitchell Rogers’ appointed federal public defender did not immediately respond Friday to an email seeking comment following Rogers’ appearance Thursday in U.S. District Court in Las Vegas.

Rogers, 33, was tackled by a security guard and arrested Feb. 27 at the Rio hotel-casino, where police and the FBI say he was seen on security video robbing a cashier of about $79,000 while displaying a police-issued handgun.

Federal court documents allege that Rogers also robbed the Red Rock Resort on Nov. 12 and the Aliante Casino Hotel Spa on Jan. 6.

Rogers also faces criminal charges in Nevada state court.

He could face up to life in federal prison if he is convicted of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, and 20 years on a federal robbery charge. His next court date is March 24.

Rogers has been a Las Vegas officer since 2015. Police Officer Larry Hadfield, a department spokesman, said Rogers is on administrative leave pending the outcome of criminal and internal affairs investigations.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

For the second day in a row Desert Oasis high school is under a hard lockdown.
Las Vegas parents, students call for change after high school goes into lockdown 2nd day in a row
Moorhead PD responded to a disturbance with reports of possible gun fire.
Remains found in Nevada ID’d as missing California man
International Church of Las Vegas is located at 8100 Westcliff Drive.
Las Vegas church to host giveaway for up to 1000 veterans this Saturday
A visitor from California hit a massive jackpot while at Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International...
Man from California hits nearly $330K jackpot at Las Vegas airport