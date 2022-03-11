Las Vegas officer netted about $164K from 3 casino robberies, authorities say

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A U.S. magistrate judge has ordered a Las Vegas police officer held in federal custody pending another hearing on charges stemming from armed robberies that authorities say netted about $164,000 from three area casinos since November.

Caleb Mitchell Rogers’ appointed federal public defender did not immediately respond Friday to an email seeking comment following Rogers’ appearance Thursday in U.S. District Court in Las Vegas.

Rogers, 33, was tackled by a security guard and arrested Feb. 27 at the Rio hotel-casino, where police and the FBI say he was seen on security video robbing a cashier of about $79,000 while displaying a police-issued handgun.

Federal court documents allege that Rogers also robbed the Red Rock Resort on Nov. 12 and the Aliante Casino Hotel Spa on Jan. 6.

Rogers also faces criminal charges in Nevada state court.

He could face up to life in federal prison if he is convicted of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, and 20 years on a federal robbery charge. His next court date is March 24.

Rogers has been a Las Vegas officer since 2015. Police Officer Larry Hadfield, a department spokesman, said Rogers is on administrative leave pending the outcome of criminal and internal affairs investigations.

