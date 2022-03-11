Advertisement

Las Vegas nonprofit working to get youth into the workforce

By Nkiruka Azuka
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 7:51 PM PST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - For months, there has been a shortage of construction workers around the country, including here in Nevada. A Las Vegas nonprofit is working to get more people in construction jobs.

Chicanos Por La Causa is a nonprofit that services the community by assisting with housing, workforce development and mentorship. The organization provides programs like Youth Build.

The six month program is aimed toward helping people ages 18-24, who typically did not graduate high school and need a little extra help getting on their feet.

The goal is to empower and educate participants by giving them the skills they need to be productive members of society. They can choose to learn construction skills and even get hired in the field, or they can explore several options, like healthcare and food service.

“We’re living in difficult times,” said Wilson Ramos with CPLC Nevada. “A lot of our young people are having difficulties identifying where they want to go and what they want to be. We just serve as a pillar of hope for those individuals.”

So far, over 250 youth have found work in their respective fields. If you would like more information on how to get involved, click on the Chicanos Por La Causa website.

