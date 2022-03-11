Las Vegas man renders aid to Ukraine orphans amid Russian invasion

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -A Las Vegas man continues to help thousands of orphans across Ukraine and calls for humanitarian aid, as supplies run low across the war-torn nation. The aid is vital for orphans who are special needs or disabled and can’t easily evacuate war zones.

A GoFundMe page has raised more than $400,000 in donations for Abundance International. According to founder Mark Davis, funds and supplies are being rerouted to orphanages across the country, with a total of 21,000 children.

“We were actually able to get to two of the orphanages behind enemy lines,” Davis said. “We felt like a little bit of a victory today.”

The video of the orphans evacuating to bomb shelters several times a day touched thousands of viewers. The situation is still critical for so many children, who may have increasingly escalated dangers or limited access to supplies due to the conflict.

“The nannies, the nurses that are staying behind with these kids to take care of them, they’re the real heroes, the saints,” Davis said. “Some of these kids... they’ve had these nervous disorders since birth. Some of them needed adult sized diapers. They’re just not physically able to care for themselves.”

The United Nations warned of an impending international crisis with refugees and supply chains.

“We need convoys of aid and supplies of basic needs coming into the country now,” Davis said.

Davis reminds people of the possibility of adopting an orphan in need, once the conflict ends.

For the GoFundMe page click here. For more information on Abundance International, click here.

