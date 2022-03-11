Las Vegas man arrested in connection with a string of robberies

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man accused in a series of robbery and burglary-related incidents in the past three months has been arrested.

Between late January and early March, Ryan Dunn, 44, is said to have robbed multiple establishments ranging from restaurants to auto-suppliers.

According to an arrest report, Dunn drove a BMW to various businesses, would often order food and then proceeded to demand money.

On Jan. 28, a Fuku Burger was targeted. In February, two Denny’s were robbed. In one of those incidents, police say Dunn tapped a semi-automatic weapon barrel on the counter of the restaurant before he demanded cash from the register. He had just ordered two strawberry milkshakes.

A Panda Express and Eastern Hampton Inn were also listed as targets, according to the arrest report.

On Feb. 9, Dunn was stopped for a traffic violation while operating the BMW described in the robberies. Police say Dunn has a history of prior offenses, including: burglary, theft, hit-and-run and aggravated assault, among other charges.

Dunn’s bail was set at $250,000 with high-level electronic monitoring. Jail records show he remains in police custody at CCDC.

A status check hearing was set for March 14.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.