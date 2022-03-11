Las Vegas church to host giveaway for up to 1000 veterans this Saturday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - CityServe Nevada announced a huge veteran giveaway taking place on Saturday, March 12 in Las Vegas.

In partnership with the Voice of the Veteran organization, the International Church of Las Vegas (ICLV) will serve up to 1000 veterans in need of apparel and household items from the newly launched CityServe HUB.

CityServe Nevada will be securing a distribution warehouse that will house goods-in-kind (GIK) such as: clothing, heaters, fans, blankets, furniture, mattresses, and other essential items provided by major retailers.

The company will receive and sort the GIK and then give to local PODs, or points of distribution, such as churches like ICLV and nonprofit organizations that will then distribute them directly to families in need.

CityServe Nevada has already identified 50 churches and nonprofits that will serve as PODs and plans to expand its collaborative network in Clark County through the coming year.

DETAILS

You must call ahead: 702-242-2273

WHEN: Saturday, March 12 at 10 a.m.

WHERE: International Church of Las Vegas - 8100 Westcliff Road, Las Vegas, NV 89145

Formed in 2017 in Bakersfield California, CityServe is a collaborative network of faith-based non-profits, corporate, retail, farm and food supply partnerships that provide resources and empower them to make a greater impact in the world. Over 17.3 million USDA Farmers to Families food boxes were distributed through Faith-Based Community for Farmers to Families, facilitated by CityServe. In 2021, CityServe distributed $424 million worth of GIK—impacting more than 8 million people in the “Last Mile of Need.”

CityServe receives overstock or like-new returned merchandise from businesses such as Amazon, Costco, Home Depot, Lowe’s and other large national retailers. Its structure is unique in that it incorporates a grassroots effort in which PODs identify families in need, fill tangible needs with the GIK, and form relationships that offer help and hope.

