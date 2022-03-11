Advertisement

Henderson among best places to raise family in the West, report says

The Las Vegas Strip glows at dusk within view of new homes built on the edge of town, Tuesday,...
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 11:21 AM PST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A recent ranking that examined the best cities to raise a family in the West included Henderson in the top 20.

According to the list by Dwellics, two cities in Nevada are among the top places to raise a family in the Western United States. The list ranked Henderson at number 14 on the list and Reno Southwest at number 39.

The company says it analyzed data on over 15,000 West Coast cities in order to compile its list. According to Dwellics, factors included in the ranking factors were quality of education, community (percentage of married households with school-aged children), climate comfort (days between 50-90 degrees Fahrenheit), infrastructure (number of parks, outdoor activities, internet speeds), safety (natural disaster risks, crime), and finances (childcare costs, property prices, and cost of living).

Based on the findings, the best place is reportedly Queen Creek, Arizona.

Dwellics’ data indicates that 64.1% of the population in Henderson owns their own home while approximately 35.9% rent. The ranking states that the average cost of a single-family home in Henderson, Nevada in 2021 is $362,867, while the average cost to rent a one-bedroom apartment is approximately $1,060 per month.

For the complete list and more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

