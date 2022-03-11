Group “Dads in Schools” asking CCSD to adopt program to prevent campus violence

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Troy Martinez has spent several years working to help and protect kids in Las Vegas. Martinez, who is a pastor and founder of the group 10,000 Kids, is now moving ahead with a new effort to keep kids safe. He wants dads to be present in and around schools during the day.

“We have a goal of at least 10 Dads in Schools volunteers for each school…3670 men to volunteer and stand with these principals to keep these schools safe,” Martinez said.

Black and white striped shirts from the group are like a referee’s shirt.

“I think everyone understands what a referee’s job is to be a on a football field or a boxing match. I think it feels really good when a young person interacts with a Dad’s in Schools volunteer,” Martinez said.

Martinez said the volunteers won’t be enforcing anything. they would simply be present and talk to students.

“What’s really unique about this is we are tailoring to each principal’s requests. So, if they need the Dads in Schools in the hallways, if they need them at the end of bell. Sometimes we see upticks of violence on a Friday right after school. So, their presence just on and just off campus,” Martinez said.

Martinez said dads will have to have background checks and training to go into schools.

“Sometimes when a student is afraid they will gravitate toward an adult because they want to be in a safe space. We want to provide a safe space for the entire school body on any campus”, Martinez said.

While the name includes dads, Martinez said all are welcome to participate. He said he’s working on another group called “Mom on a Mission.” He said it may include moms reading to kids, helping teachers, or being around at lunchtime when he said fights can break out.

A presentation about the program was expected to be made at the Clark County School District Board of Trustees meeting on Thursday, March 10, which includes discussion about violence in schools.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.