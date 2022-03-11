CCSD trustees approve grant request to allow home visits by school police officers

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - On Thursday night, a grant request was approved to pay for Clark County School District Police officers to pair with social workers and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers to visit the homes of kids in the district considered at-risk. It came during a meeting largely focused on school violence. Many parents shared stories of how their students have been targeted.

“On Tuesday, a child walked up to my granddaughter and told her that he would shoot her and her sister,” shared one grandmother.

“January 10th, he got jumped, school didn’t take responsibility for that. Kid had a footprint on the side of his face,” shared the dad of a student at Basic High School.

Parents and educators demanded action from the board to make schools safer and some offered their solutions.

“If we want to lower violence in schools, we need smaller classroom sizes so teachers can get a chance to actually teach. Large classroom sizes lead to tension and eventually violence,” argued one educator.

“My daughter tells me that never once did the school in a public forum address bullying, not one time and that ridiculous,” stated one dad.

A new program called Prevention Before Apprehension was proposed by the Chief of CCSDPD Henry Blackeye. In a 4-3 vote, Trustee approved a $405,672.50 grant application for federal dollars for CCSDPD to partner with social workers and Metro officers to form outreach teams to proactively conduct home visits with families of at-risk juveniles.

“Maybe a kid made a mistake, and maybe it just takes an officer talking to that student about that mistake. Maybe that student needs to be referred to the Harbor, to a social worker,” Blackeye said.

The idea of home visits did not sit well with some who attended Thursday’s meeting.

“Increasing funding to a corrupt police system to conduct home visits not only puts students’ rights under the 4th Amendment under a dangerous attack, but puts minority students at risk of oppression,” argued one student.

“Funding should not be used on CCSD Police but rather on mental health professionals that can better assist students,” argued another student.

“All that this is going to be able to do is just continue to be intentional and strategic in oppressing black and brown youth and constitutional violations… you can use this money to invest in something else,” contended another man.

