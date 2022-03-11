CCSD police: Woman arrested after driving 92mph through school zone
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 1:49 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A woman is accused of driving 92 mph through a school zone in Las Vegas on Thursday.
According to a post written by Clark County School District police, the motorist is suspected of DUI and tested .116 during a breathalyzer screening. The legal limit in Nevada is a blood-alcohol level below 0.08%.
“(She) decided to get drunk and head on through the school zone at 92 mph,” CCSDPD wrote on Facebook. “Where kids were dismissing from an elementary school.”
School zones have a speed limit of 15 mph.
“What a school zone isn’t… A race track. A zone to be reckless. An area to party,” police said.
Additional details regarding the arrest were not immediately available Friday.
