CCSD police: Woman arrested after driving 92mph through school zone

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A woman is accused of driving 92 mph through a school zone in Las Vegas on Thursday.

According to a post written by Clark County School District police, the motorist is suspected of DUI and tested .116 during a breathalyzer screening. The legal limit in Nevada is a blood-alcohol level below 0.08%.

“(She) decided to get drunk and head on through the school zone at 92 mph,” CCSDPD wrote on Facebook. “Where kids were dismissing from an elementary school.”

School zones have a speed limit of 15 mph.

“What a school zone isn’t… A race track. A zone to be reckless. An area to party,” police said.

Additional details regarding the arrest were not immediately available Friday.

A posted school zone sign with flashing beacons activated advise drivers that a school zone is ahead. A 15 mph school... Posted by Clark County School District Police Department on Thursday, March 10, 2022

