Advertisement

CCSD police: Woman arrested after driving 92mph through school zone

A woman was arrested in Las Vegas on Friday after CCSD police say she drove 92mph through a...
A woman was arrested in Las Vegas on Friday after CCSD police say she drove 92mph through a school zone.(CCSDPD)
By Ashley Casper
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 1:49 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A woman is accused of driving 92 mph through a school zone in Las Vegas on Thursday.

According to a post written by Clark County School District police, the motorist is suspected of DUI and tested .116 during a breathalyzer screening. The legal limit in Nevada is a blood-alcohol level below 0.08%.

“(She) decided to get drunk and head on through the school zone at 92 mph,” CCSDPD wrote on Facebook. “Where kids were dismissing from an elementary school.”

School zones have a speed limit of 15 mph.

“What a school zone isn’t… A race track. A zone to be reckless. An area to party,” police said.

Additional details regarding the arrest were not immediately available Friday.

A posted school zone sign with flashing beacons activated advise drivers that a school zone is ahead. A 15 mph school...

Posted by Clark County School District Police Department on Thursday, March 10, 2022

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

For the second day in a row Desert Oasis high school is under a hard lockdown.
Las Vegas parents, students call for change after high school goes into lockdown 2nd day in a row
A booking photo for Luis Ybarra.
NLVPD: Las Vegas police officer arrested in connection with sexual assault of a minor
A Las Vegas judge agreed Thursday to postpone hearing evidence in the criminal case accusing...
Hearing reset in former Raider Henry Ruggs’ fatal crash case in Las Vegas
The Las Vegas Strip glows at dusk within view of new homes built on the edge of town, Tuesday,...
Henderson among best places to raise family in the West, report says