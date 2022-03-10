Westgate Resorts reveals specialty cocktail in support of Ukraine

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Westgate Resorts has announced the creation of a specialty cocktail in a sign of solidarity with Ukraine.

“Ukrainian Lemon-Aid” will be sold at Westgate bars and restaurants across the nation. Proceeds will assist with humanitarian efforts underway in Ukraine amid its war with Russia. The Westgate Foundation will donate $5 from each sale to World Central Kitchen, which will serve meals to Ukrainians displaced by the crisis.

The “Ukrainian Lemon-Aid” is made with Tito’s Handmade Vodka, lemonade, fresh mint and blueberries.

“We came up with the idea of using an American-made vodka and incorporating the colors of the Ukrainian flag to show unity and financial support to ease suffering during this awful conflict. We know that drinking a cocktail can’t change the world, but now it can at least help feed a Ukrainian family in need, and our American love and support can be felt,” Chief Operating Officer Mark Waltrip said.

Westgate also announced that it will not serve any products produced in Russia.

