Vegas Strong Resiliency Center to expand services with $3M federal appropriation

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The FY2022 appropriations package passed the House of Representatives, which includes funding for Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada to expand the scope and reach of the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center.

The funding will allow for the design and construction of a new facility to expand the physical footprint of the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center, which is currently located at 2915 W. Charleston Blvd. in Las Vegas.

“Moving forward, the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center will be transformed to help victims of violent crime with crisis response, information and referrals, case management, legal advocacy, and behavioral health services, in addition to continuing to serve the October 1 families and survivors,” said Barbera Buckley, executive director of Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada. “This expansion allows us to serve victims of violent crime who struggle with the aftermath of crime with no victim navigation assistance. We are honored to share what we have learned over the years working with the Route 91 community with victims and survivors. Services will be provided to victims of attempted murder, home invasion, assault, as well as survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence, and human trafficking.”

Buckley said despite being physically based in Southern Nevada, the additional funding will help the Center have the ability to respond to any critical mass violence incidents throughout the State of Nevada by providing needed trauma-informed victim services.

