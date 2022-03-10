Advertisement

UNLV Lady Rebels win Mountain West title

UNLV players celebrate a victory over Colorado State during an NCAA college basketball game for...
UNLV players celebrate a victory over Colorado State during an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Mountain West Conference women's tournament Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)(Rick Bowmer | AP)
By The Associated Press
Updated: 7 hours ago
(AP) - Essence Booker scored 25 points and top-seeded UNLV collected its first Mountain West Conference tournament title with a 75-65 victory over No. 6 seed Colorado State.

UNLV (26-6), which also played in its first conference title game since 2002, ended this one on a 13-3 run with Booker scoring six points.

The Rebels will enter the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 20 years.

McKenna Hofschild scored 27 points for Colorado State (21-11). Karly Murphy added 12 points and 10 rebounds. The Rams used a 20-8 run to pull within 62-61 with 4:28 remaining.

