Three Square says it’s ready for any jump in need for meals as gas prices skyrocket

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Three Square, Southern Nevada’s only food bank, said it’s ready to respond to an influx of people in need, as Nevada deals with record high gas prices.

The food bank said when the Covid-19 pandemic hit, it immediately implemented a disaster plan to answer sudden school and business closures. Three Square said it increased distribution by 250,000 meals a week.

One of Three Square’s partners said it has seen up to a three-fold increase in people needing food since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

FOX5 visited a food distribution site at Moments of Blessings House of Prayer in Las Vegas. People lined up for food and said they were taking a big hit from higher grocery prices.

On Monday, March 7, church officials said they ran out of food with about 30 cars left in line.

Three Square said it’s able to feed so many people because of food and monetary donations from people and businesses.

Anyone interested in donating or volunteering can visit Three Square’s website.

