Preparing for the wildfire season at Mt. Charleston

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The wildfire season is a few weeks away and the U.S. Forest Service is about to assess what they are facing this summer.

“We are expecting similar conditions to last summer,” said U.S. Forest Service spokesman Ray Johnson.

Right now, the conditions up at Mt. Charleston look dry, but how dry will be determined in the coming weeks. Forest Service personnel are about to go out and collect plant samples which they will then weigh, place in a container and put it in an oven for 24 hours. The plants will then be weighed again.

“The difference in the weight determines the amount of fuel moisture,” said Johnson. “We’ve been fortunate the past few years we haven’t had allot of large fires like everyone’s familiar with like the Carpenter Fire 9 years ago,” he added.

Most of the wildfires on the mountain are caused by lightning. Still, people need to be aware of the dry conditions, especially when temperatures start to climb.

“Don’t park in dry grassy areas. Catalytic Converters and brakes can cause fires,” Johnson said.

It’s not just the plants that are dry. Johnson says soils have not been this dry for 100 years.

“It’s been very dry for the last 20 years or so and we’ll be training and ready to go as fire season approaches,” Johnson said.

