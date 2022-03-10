Las Vegas woman arrested after Nebraska police find $800K worth of meth in car

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas woman was arrested after police in Nebraska discovered $800,000 worth of methamphetamine in a vehicle she was in during a traffic stop.

According to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s office, on Wednesday at about 2:38 p.m., police stopped a Toyota Camry for following too closely on I-80 near MM 401.

During the traffic stop, probable cause was developed to search the vehicle and LSO investigators found 18.5 lbs of methamphetamine, 40 grams of fentanyl, used syringes, smaller amounts of individually packaged methamphetamine and $2,620 in cash, authorities said.

According to the Lancaster Sheriff’s office, Judith Ann Deandrade, 37, of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Arica Marie Downs, 35, of Rumford, Maine, were taken into custody.

The release states that both women were booked into jail for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver (more than 140 grams; possession of money while violating NRS 28-416; evading drug tax.

According to police, the street value of the methamphetamine is approximately $800,000, while the value of the fentanyl was unknown.

