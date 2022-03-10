Las Vegas man charged in Utah fentanyl shipping scheme marketed pills as oxycodone, feds say

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man has been charged in a fentanyl shipping scheme that is alleged to have taken place between Nevada and Utah, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Colin Andrew Shapard, 21, faces six counts related to the distribution of the deadly drug. According to a criminal complaint from November 2021, authorities in Utah, including local police and the DEA, learned of an illegal narcotics operation that involved shipping opioids from Las Vegas to Park City, Utah.

“The DEA officers learned that the alleged source of supply for the narcotics was Colin Shapard, and that he utilized delivery services, including the U.S. Mail, to ship opioids from Las Vegas to Utah,” authorities announced Thursday.

The investigation revealed that the drugs were stamped and marketed as counterfeit oxycodone “M30″ pills valued between $30 and $45 each, the release said.

“Shapard had promised kickbacks to an individual in Park City for distributing the narcotics on his behalf,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

It’s estimated that 10-30 pills were shipped in late 2021 by use of encrypted cellular communication. On Dec. 20, 2021, a package was seized by postal inspectors in Tooele, Utah, a city about one hour west of Park City. After obtaining a search warrant, investigators say the pills inside the parcel tested positive for fentanyl. Several other unknown pills were also recovered. That same month, an undercover DEA agent contacted Shapard to arrange a purchase. According to officials, Shapard warned the agent to be “careful” because the drugs were “very strong.”

Between January and February 2022, agents said they recovered more evidence of the alleged shipment operation. On Feb. 10, 2022, Utah police were called to the scene of an 18-year-old man found unresponsive. The victim was revived and said the pills were purchased from Shapard. His urine tested positive for fentanyl, investigators say.

“The victim’s phone was searched, and it contained text messages allegedly facilitating illegal narcotics transactions between the victim and Shapard,” the release stated. “Using shipping information Shapard had allegedly sent to the victim via text message, Postal Inspectors were able to obtain photos of Shapard allegedly shipping the parcel from the University Post Office on February 1, 2022.”

On Feb. 18, another shipment was found at the University Post Office. Authorities say they obtained photos of Shapard trying to ship the package near UNLV.

DEA agents, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, the Park City Police Department, and the United States Postal Inspection Service worked in a joint operation on this case.

