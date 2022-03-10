Forecast outlook 3/10/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Waking up to a few light scattered showers working in across the Vegas Valley as light snow begins to fall across the mountains as another cold front dives into Southern Nevada Thursday. A Wind Advisory will last through 6pm Thursday with gusts up to 50 mph around Southern Nevada. This front will not only bring the wind, but also much colder air and a slight chance for some showers. Any rain looks minor at this point. High temperatures fall back into the mid 50s Thursday afternoon.

The wind will be gradually calming down Friday with high temperatures back in the mid 60s. Expect plenty of sunshine as we head into the weekend.

Temperatures rebound back into the 70s this weekend with a few more clouds passing through on Sunday. The wind will not be a problem for your weekend plans.

Look for a nice warming trend next week as temperatures push toward 80s degrees.

