Forecast outlook 3/10/22

We expect a warm start for Friday with the low-50s, but the wind will be picking up out of the southwest. By the afternoon, gusts from the southwest between 25-35 MPH will be moving through the Las Vegas Valley. Chance of showers is in the slight category will move in as soon as around 10AM and will stay with us through the afternoon. Models only show a few hundredths-of-an-inch for accumulation. The high Friday will only be around 65 degrees. Saturday looks to be the most interesting day with southwest gusts 30-40 MPH, a high of just 57 degrees & a slight chance of showers that looks to move through in the afternoon. Sunday we’ll see breezes between 10-15 MPH as the chance of rain moves well east of us. The high Sunday will be in the low-60s and that is where we will stay through Wednesday before approaching 70 degrees.
By Cassandra Jones
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 8:57 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Waking up to a few light scattered showers working in across the Vegas Valley as light snow begins to fall across the mountains as another cold front dives into Southern Nevada Thursday. A Wind Advisory will last through 6pm Thursday with gusts up to 50 mph around Southern Nevada. This front will not only bring the wind, but also much colder air and a slight chance for some showers. Any rain looks minor at this point. High temperatures fall back into the mid 50s Thursday afternoon.

The wind will be gradually calming down Friday with high temperatures back in the mid 60s. Expect plenty of sunshine as we head into the weekend.

Temperatures rebound back into the 70s this weekend with a few more clouds passing through on Sunday. The wind will not be a problem for your weekend plans.

Look for a nice warming trend next week as temperatures push toward 80s degrees.

