DNA testing helps ID homicide victim from 1996, Las Vegas police say

Las Vegas police vehicle
Las Vegas police vehicle(LVMPD | LVMPD)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 11:44 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced Thursday that DNA testing helped identify the victim of a 1996 homicide.

According to a news release, the human remains were located near the Interstate 15 and US 93, near Apex Road.

An autopsy performed by the Clark County Medical Examiner ruled the death as a homicide. However, according to police, the remains couldn’t be identified at the time of the autopsy.

On Oct. 7, 2021, Las Vegas police sent the remains to Othram Labs for Forensic-Grade Genome Sequencing and Genealogical work. On Feb. 25, 2022, Othram informed police that they had positively identified the victim as Richard Guarro by analyzing the DNA of his biological sister.

According to police, Guarro had been reported as a missing person after he didn’t return home from a trip to Las Vegas on Nov. 18, 1996.

Police said that the identification of Guerro will provide some closure for his family.

Anyone with information on Richard Wayne Guarrdo is asked to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or Crimstoppers at 702-385-5555.

