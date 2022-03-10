Desert Oasis High School on lockdown for 2nd day in a row

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas High School was placed on a hard lockdown for the second day in a row.

Clark County School District Police Lt. Bryan Zink confirmed that the action was taken after fights were reported on campus.

According to a parent letter sent by CCSD, additional police units will be on campus on Thursday.

“Please take this opportunity to discuss school safety with your child. Parents, please remind your child to never hesitate reporting anything that may be a possible safety issue to an adult. Additionally, We expect all students to adhere to the CCSD Student Code of Conduct,” the letter read in part.

On Wednesday, the school was placed on a lockdown due to reports of a student with a weapon on campus. CCSPD said no weapon was found.

According to CCSPD, a hard lockdown refers to incidents that have happened inside the school, whereas a soft lockdown references happenings near campus, but outside of the building.

Families can report incidents using SafeVoice by calling 1-833-216-SAFE (7233), through the website at safevoicenv.org or through the free downloadable phone app.

