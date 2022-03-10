Concert benefiting Ukraine to be held Sunday in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas musicians are coming together to perform for Ukraine. The Las Vegas Sinfonietta, a smaller group from the symphony orchestra, will present a benefit concert featuring works by Mozart and Ukrainian composers.

“Maxim Berezovsky, one of his symphonies. They are virtually unknown in this country because they were discovered very recently... and we also will play a few short pieces by another Ukrainian composer Myroslav Skoryk and probably will perform national anthem,” Artist Director Taras Krysa said.

Krysa was born in Ukraine and spent some of his childhood there. Before the pandemic, Krysa would travel back and forth from Las Vegas to the country as both the Director of Orchestras at UNLV and Music Director of the Lviv Philharmonic, the oldest professional orchestra in the Ukraine.

“I am actually quite overwhelmed with so many messages of support,” Krysa said.

Krysa’s family remains in the war-torn country, but so far they are okay.

“They stay at home and they hear sirens... The situation is a lot worse in other parts near Kyiv… Mariupol where the maternity hospital was bombed, its incomprehensible,” Krysa said.

Krysa wants to do something to help those suffering and said the money raised from the relief concert will go straight to refugees.

“We try and do what we can,” Krysa said.

The benefit concert will be on Sunday at 3 p.m. at the Clark County Library Theater. Tickets are $28 for adults, $14 for students and free for kids 12 and under.

Tickets can be purchased here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/219452577567 or at the library box office one hour before the performance.

Donate to Las Vegas Sinfonietta here: https://lasvegassinfonietta.com/donate.

