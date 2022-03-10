Advertisement

CHECK YOUR FRIDGE: Trader Joe’s ‘Crunchy Slaw’ recalled for contamination

By Dani Birzer
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 1:28 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - There could be hard plastic in that chicken salad you bought at Trader Joe’s. The USDA has issued a recall for “Trader Joe’s CRUNCHY SLAW with Chicken, Crispy Noodles & Peanut Dressing.” It was sold in 12-ounce, plastic tray-style packaging. The use-by dates of contaminated slaw are March 9, 10, 11, and 12. You’ll find the date printed on the label. The affected products also have the establishment number “P-6247″ inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The ready-to-eat “Crunchy Slaw” was distributed to Trader Joe’s stores in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Utah. While no one has reported any illness or hospitalizations due to the contamination, the USDA encourages everyone to toss the salad or return it to their local Trader Joe’s. Click here for more information about the recall.

Anyone with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST, Monday through Friday. Consumers can also check out all food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers who need to report a problem with meat, poultry, or egg products, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System is available 24/7.

