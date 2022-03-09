Where the state of Nevada stands on price gouging as gas prices soar

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Is price gouging adding to pain at the pump in Las Vegas?

As of October 2021, price gouging laws officially went into effect in Nevada. According to Assembly Bill 61, price gouging is only prohibited during states of emergency.

“Of course, the governor has to declare a state of emergency for it to technically be enforced,” said Rhonda Mettler, the operation manager of the Better Business Bureau of Southern Nevada.

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, Nevada is just one of about a dozen states without year-round gouging laws.

Assembly Bill 61 states that it is a violation for someone to sell or rent certain goods or services “grossly in excess” of the usual price during a state of emergency.

So, what qualifies as a state of emergency?

The bill goes on to read that it depends on certain circumstances, including the 30-day price history.

Although price gouging isn’t prohibited at all times, Mettler encourages people to keep their guard up and check multiple pumps before filling up the tank right now.

“There is no price control on things. However, as a consumer, you really should do your due diligence and check several places - not just go to the first one because you think it’s cheap,” Mettler said.

You can read the language of the bill in its entirety here.

