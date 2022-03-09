Advertisement

Southern California border agents find 52 reptiles hidden in man’s clothing

Horned lizards found during a smuggling attempt at the San Diego border. (Courtesy U.S. Customs...
Horned lizards found during a smuggling attempt at the San Diego border. (Courtesy U.S. Customs and Border Protection)(Courtesy U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 8:03 AM PST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A man who tried to slither past U.S. border agents in California had 52 lizards and snakes hidden in his clothing, authorities said Tuesday.

The man was driving a truck when he arrived at the San Ysidro border crossing with Mexico on Feb. 25 and was pulled out for additional inspection, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a statement.

Agents found 52 live reptiles tied up in small bags “which were concealed in the man’s jacket, pants pockets, and groin area,” the statement said.

Nine snakes and 43 horned lizards were seized. Some of the species are considered endangered, authorities said.

This February 2022 photo provided by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection shows snakes in...
This February 2022 photo provided by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection shows snakes in bags found hidden under and in a man's clothes by CBP officers at the San Ysidro, Calif., port of entry. An alleged smuggler who tried to slither past U.S. border agents in California had dozens of lizards and snakes hidden in his clothing, authorities said Tuesday, March 8, 2022 (U.S. Customs and Border Protection via AP)(AP)

“Smugglers will try every possible way to try and get their product, or in this case live reptiles, across the border,” said Sidney Aki, Customs and Border Protection director of field operations in San Diego. “In this occasion, the smuggler attempted to deceive CBP officers in order to bring these animals into the US, without taking care for the health and safety of the animals.”

The man, a 30-year-old U.S. citizen, was arrested.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The Texas Court of Appeals on Wednesday dismissed Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton’s...
Texas loses appeal over investigation of transgender teen’s family
In this photo provided by the University of Maryland School of Medicine, David Bennett Jr.,...
US man who got 1st pig heart transplant dies after 2 months
A Ring video shows a man with a box of candy knock on the door. After the homeowner answers,...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: ‘Candy salesman’ sets up armed robbery
Fontainebleau March 2022 renderings (Courtesy Fontainebleau)
Fontainebleau says its ‘moving swiftly’ toward 2023 opening of Las Vegas property
FILE - Mesa County, Colo., clerk Tina Peters speaks during a truth and justice rally on Dec. 1,...
Colorado elections clerk indicted in voting system breach