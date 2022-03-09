Report: Driver was going 103 mph before North Las Vegas crash that killed 9

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A newly released report on a deadly crash that killed nine people showed the driver at fault was going 103 mph.

The report released by the North Las Vegas Police Department details specifics on the Jan. 29 crash near Cheyenne and Commerce that involved six vehicles, leaving nine dead and two more injured.

According to the report, driver Gary Dean Robinson’s vehicle showed he was going 103 mph in a 35 mph zone when it hit the first vehicle involved in the crash that was carrying a family of seven. The report notes that Robinson’s vehicle traveled at “full acceleration” at the time of the crash.

The report also showed Robinson was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash; his passenger, Tanaga Miller, was unrestrained, according to the report.

The report showed no other outstanding factors in the crash including road conditions, weather or traffic signal operation.

The occupants of the Toyota have been identified as Fernando Yeshua Mejia, 5; Adrian Zacarias, 10; Lluvia Daylenn Zacarias, 13; and Bryan Axel Zacarias, 15. The three adult occupants of the Toyota were identified as Gabriel Mejia-Barrera, 23; David Mejia-Barrera, 25; and Jose Zacarias-Caldera, 35.

