Remember your outdoor water days, conservationists say

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With the spring watering schedule now in effect it means homeowners and businesses can water their grass and outdoor plants three days per week.

With the federally declared water shortage, it’s more important than ever to follow your schedule. If you don’t, you could be fined.

“I check every street in Henderson, industrial areas, shopping malls, fire hydrants anything,” said Clint Wharton, a Conservation Awareness Assistant.

He drives the streets of Henderson looking for violators who, depending on a track record, could be issued a violation letter or a fine.

During a one-hour ride-along with Wharton, he found four violators either watering on the wrong day or watering to the point of wetting streets and roads.

“I’ve never gone one day without seeing water waste,” he added.

On Tuesday, one home had enough runoff that water was rolling down the street to a gutter.

“That’s two violations,” he said.

After taking pictures and recording the day, time and location, the information is fed to City Hall where the next step is taken to contact the violator.

City of Henderson Conservation Supervisor Tina Chen said the three-day-a-week watering schedule is just a suggestion and that you could go two-days-a-week right now until the temperature starts to climb.

